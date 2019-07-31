As part of the FCC’s mandatory “spectrum repack,” WWTI was required to relocate its signal to a new over the air channel. On August 2, 2019 at 9:00 AM EST we transitioned to our permanent transmitter and antenna, which will reach all of our viewing areas. If you need assistance re-scanning your television, you can go to www.informnny.com/how-to-watch for instructions or call the FCC call center toll free by dialing 1-888-225-5322 and pressing “6” to speak to a representative.