Vote for your favorite North Country burger in the Battle of the Burgers for your chance to win a $200 prize pack!
One person will be chosen at random as the lucky winner of an awesome Pepsi prize pack and gift certificates to Coleman’s Corner, Fairground Inn, O’Brien’s Restaurant & Jeb’s.
Once you enter, you’ll be reminded to vote in each round. The winner will be announced on September 21st!
Battle of the Burgers
Vote for your favorite North Country burger in the Battle of the Burgers for your chance to win a $200 prize pack!