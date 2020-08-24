Battle of the Burgers

Vote for your favorite North Country burger in the Battle of the Burgers for your chance to win a $200 prize pack!

One person will be chosen at random as the lucky winner of an awesome Pepsi prize pack and gift certificates to Coleman’s Corner, Fairground Inn, O’Brien’s Restaurant & Jeb’s.

Once you enter, you’ll be reminded to vote in each round. The winner will be announced on September 21st!