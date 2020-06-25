Birthday Trivia – July 2020

Congratulations to Maxwell Graham, the winner of the July Birthday Trivia Sweepstakes!

Are you celebrating your birthday in July? Take the Birthday Trivia Quiz below for a chance to celebrate big with a $500 PRIZE PACK, including a $50 gift certificate to each of these local businesses:

Boots Brewing CompanyJunk in the Trunk
Holy Smokes BBQThe Sandwich Bar
The Detail ShopThe Brew HaHa
Jreck Subs (Washington Street)Ramsey’s Pizzeria
Jefferson Bulk MilkDixie Lee Fried Chicken

The winner will be announced on July 31st!