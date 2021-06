CONGRATULATIONS TO ADAM MCANULTY OF WATERTOWN FOR WINNING THE 2020 ST. PATRICK’S DAY TRIVIA CONTEST!

Take the quiz below to see if you have the luck of the leprechaun on your side!

Don’t forget to register for your results at the end of the quiz so you can be entered to win a SHAMROCKIN’ PRIZE PACK, including:

> $500 CASH

> 4 PASSES TO THE NORTH COUNTRY GOES GREEN IRISH FESTIVAL

> $50 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO COLEMAN’S CORNER

> $50 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO BOOTS BREWING COMPANY

> BOOTS BREWING COMPANY T-SHIRT