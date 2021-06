Congratulations to the winner of the $780 prize pack, Yvonne Weiler of Chaumont! Yvonne will receive gift certificates for free lunch for an entire year at The Sandwich Bar, The Brew HaHa, Jreck Subs – Washington Street and Spookhill Bar & Grill!

Did you miss out on the chance to win or want to try again? CLICK HERE for another What’s for Lunch Sweepstakes!