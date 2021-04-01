1.2 million eggs delivered to New York food banks following illegal price gouging during COVID-19

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers facing the economic impacts of the coronavirus disease will receive a delivery from the Attorney General.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced on Thursday that she will deliver 1.2 million eggs to feed New Yorkers. This is through an agreement signed with Hillandale Farms Corporations, resolving a lawsuit that the company illegally gouged the prices of eggs during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, an agreement stated that Hilladale will refrain from future price gouging and now donation 1.2 million eggs, equivalent to 100,000 cartons, to New York food banks. These eggs will then be distributed to food pantries, soup kitchens ad homeless shelters.

“As New Yorkers scrambled to stock up on food, one of the nation’s largest egg producers raised prices to unprecedented levels and made it harder for New Yorkers to feed their families,” said Attorney General James. “Hillandale may have run afoul of our state’s price gouging laws and hatched a plan that targeted our state’s most vulnerable in its darkest hour, but, today, we’re delivering 1.2 million eggs to feed hungry New Yorkers and make things right. ”

Today’s agreement resolves claims brought by the Office of the Attorney General against all six Hillandale Farms companies in the lawsuit, including Hillandale Farms Corp.; Hillandale Farms East, Inc.; Hillandale Farms of PA, Inc.; Hillandale Farms Conn, LLC; Hillandale Farms of Delaware, Inc.; and Hillandale-Gettysburg, L.P.

This matter was handled by Assistant Attorney General John P. Figura, under the supervision of Bureau Chief Jane M. Azia and Deputy Bureau Chief Laura J. Levine — all of the Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau. Data Scientist Gautam Sisodia and Researcher Anushua Choudhury also assisted in this matter, under the supervision of Director of Research and Analytics Jonathan Werberg and Deputy Director Megan Thorsfeldt. The Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau is a part of the Division for Economic Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Chris D’Angelo and is overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.