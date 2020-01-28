1-28-20: Cloudy skies overnight, sunny skies brighten the day tomorrow

(WWTI – Watertown) It’s been a typical January day weather-wise. We will have cloudy skies overnight with temperatures slipping down into the teens.

We’ll be waking up tomorrow morning with cold temperatures in the teens, but sunny skies will help brighten the day.

Thanks to high pressure moving in from Canada, the North Country is expected to get more sunshine than most other parts of New York tomorrow.

We will see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the week. Temperatures will gradually warm up, reaching the mid-thirties by Friday. We do have a chance of snow showers this weekend, but will only be expecting a couple of inches, nothing major.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-thirties through Monday. We’ll see a rise in temperatures on Tuesday to the high-thirties and a mixture of rain and snow.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.