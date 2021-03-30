1.2K pounds of marijuana discovered inside paper towels, seized at Port of Buffalo

Marijuana discovered inside paper towel shipment at the Port of Buffalo, N.Y. (photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A large quantity of marijuana was seized at the Peace Bridge Cargo Facility at the Port of Buffalo late last week.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, on March 26, a commercial shipment labeled as “paper towels and dishwasher detergent” was selected for an additional examination. Officers confirmed that the truck and trailer were sent for a non-intrusive examination that revealed “anomalies” inside the trailer.

A CBP canine search then alerted officer, and a subsequent inspection revealed multiple vacuum-sealed packages containing 1,227 pounds of marijuana with and estimated street value of over $2.4 million.

Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone commented on the seizure.

“Nefarious actors go to great lengths to smuggle illegal contraband into the United States,” said Cordone. “The dedicated and hardworking staff at the Port of Buffalo continue to successfully use their training and expertise to protect our great Nation.”