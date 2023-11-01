Applications for both Food Box Grant Program and Community Growers Grant Program are Due Friday, December 15, 2023.

NEW YORK (WWTI) – $1.2 million in funding is available as part of NYS’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s Nutrition Education and Obesity Prevention program through the SNAP-Ed Food Box and Community Growers Grants programs.

NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets and Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance announced this funding through these programs, which provide funding to eligible groups to expand access to fresh, affordable foods in underserved communities statewide and support NY’s agricultural industry.

The Department of Agriculture and Markets, in 2022, awarded nearly $1.1 million to 32 organizations statewide through the SNAP-Ed Food Box and Community Growers Grant Programs. These awarded projects have worked to:

Combat food insecurity in under-resourced areas;

Helped provide nutrition education in food-insecure communities; and

Developed an interest and skillset to grow and cook healthy, locally produced food.

Food Box Grant Program:

The SNAP-Ed Food Box Grant program expands access to nutritious and locally grown produce to communities at reduced rates; working to connect farmers with new markets and grow the state’s agricultural industry. This statewide grant program encourages participants to make local produce available and accessible to SNAP-eligible/food-insecure communities while also providing nutrition education.

This program, administered by AGM and OTDA, is federally funded and available to not-for-profits and government entities.

Qualified project proposals will be reviewed and approved in the order of receipt and until funds run out:

Proposals for projects are eligible for up to $10,000 in funding;

Project proposals are due on Friday, December 15, 2023, by 4 p.m.;

You can learn more about the program and apply Here; and

Applications must be submitted by email to kendall.hough@agriculture.ny.gov with the Subject: 2023 SNAP-Ed Food Box Grant Program.

Community Growers Grant Program:

The SNAP-Ed Community Growers Grant program supports urban farming and nutrition education; providing assistance to community-led gardens and not-for-profit farms that work to combat food insecurity in under-resourced areas and help food-insecure communities develop an interest and skillset to grow and cook healthy, locally produced food. This program recently expanded to serve nutritionally underserved communities statewide.

This program, administered by AGM and OTDA, is federally funded and available to not-for-profits and government entities.

Awards will be made to eligible to qualifying projects in order of receipt and until funds run out:

Proposals for projects are eligible for up to $50,000 in funding;

Project proposals are due at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023;

You can learn more about the program and apply Here; and

Applications must be submitted via the Grants Gateway to be considered: faxed, mailed or emailed applications will NOT be accepted.

Community-led growing spaces are collaborative projects on shared open spaces that produce healthy, affordable fresh fruits and vegetables for local communities. The gardens offer both physical and mental health benefits by providing opportunities to:

Eat healthy fresh fruits and vegetables;

Engage in physical activity, skill building and creating green space;

Beautify vacant lots and revitalize neighborhoods; and

Create safe spaces and improve social well-being by strengthening local connections.

These community growing spaces and nutrition education programs help improve residents’ access to fresh, healthy food and combat food insecurity and hunger. The purpose of these nutrition education activities is to increase the consumption of fruits and vegetables by low-income SNAP-eligible consumers and to reduce the incidence of chronic disease.