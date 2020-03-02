$1.4M approved for Lewis County Head Start programs

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – On March 2, 2020, nearly $1.4 million in federal funding for Head Start Programs in Lewis County was approved. The funding will support child care and various child care services for low-income families in the local community.

Head Start programs serve children from three to five years of age. The programs provide services for early education, health screenings, social and emotional health, nutrition, social services, and services for children with disabilities.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer stated, “Study after study shows that the better we prepare our young children, through programs like Head Start, the better they perform in school and later in life. This kind of federal funding that invests in the future of Lewis County will bring real results to young students by providing them with the resources they need to succeed. I am proud to support this essential funding and I will continue to fight tooth and nail to see that early childhood education remains a priority.”

“The Head Start Program makes high-quality early childhood education and care more accessible, providing children from lower income families with the opportunities they need to reach their full potential,” said Senator Gillibrand.“This federal funding will help provide young children in Lewis County with the tools they need for a strong start in life. I will continue fighting in the Senate for the resources that help prepare our children for success.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.