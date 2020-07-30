$1.85 million in recovered funds following Medicaid fraud by Global IT company

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Attorney General Letitia James came to an agreement with a multinational internet technology company on committing medicaid fraud.

An investigation revealed that the company Computer Sciences Corporation violated state and federal law by improperly processing Medicaid claims for services rendered as a part of New York’s Early Intervention Program. The investigation resulted in $1.85 million in recovered funds and almost $1 million earmarked for New York State.

The company previously violated the New York State False Claims Act between 2009 and 2013. CSC admitted that it utilized two coding mechanisms for their billing submissions that resulted in Medicaid making improper payments to the City.

“It is unconscionable that a company would be so irresponsible to cut corners on a program dedicated to our youngest New Yorkers in need of help and end up diverting hard-earned taxpayer dollars from where they need to go,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “On my watch, illegal schemes at the expense of taxpayers — or our children — will not go unchecked.”

