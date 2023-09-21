ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two children were killed in a motor vehicle accident in Jefferson County.

On September 20, an Amish buggy was hit by a GMC pickup truck on County Route 2 in the Town of Alexandria, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to the crash around 2:18 p.m. and determined that the six occupants of the buggy, four children and two adults, needed serious medical attention.

A responding deputy provided life-saving efforts to a one-year-old, the most severely injured child. However, when EMS personnel arrived shortly after, they determined that the one-year-old had died, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The two adult occupants of the buggy were transported to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay. The other children were transported to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

The three-year-old child occupant of the buggy died at Samaritan Medical Center because of injuries sustained in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office also confirmed.

The remaining two children were later transferred to SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the GMC pickup truck was not injured in the crash and the incident remains under investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by New York State Police, Watertown Police, Accident Reconstruction Team Members, Plessis and Alexandria Bay Fire Departments, Alexandria Bay Ambulance, Evans Mills Ambulance, TIERS Ambulance, Guilfoylbe and the Town of Alexandria Highway Department.