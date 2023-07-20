WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Clayton convenience store this week.

According to New York State Lottery officials, the ticket was sold at Sliders Food Mart at 634 James Street in Clayton.

The second-prize ticket matched all five winning numbers of 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, but did not match the red ball Powerball number of 24.

A player in California won the $1.08 billion jackpot. However, lottery fans shouldn’t get too down. Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is up to $720 million. That drawing is set for 11 p.m. Friday night.