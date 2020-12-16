1 new COVID-19 death, 41 new cases reported in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed an uptick in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

There were 41 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the County on Tuesday December 15, 2020.

There have been 1,503 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 375 of which are currently active.

Of the total number of positive cases, 1,101 cases have been released from isolation and 16 are currently hospitalized. There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of December 14 there have been 132,044 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

