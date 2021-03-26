1-year-old child dies following farming accident in Franklin County

BURKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A one-year-old child died following a farming accident in Franklin County.

On March 25, New York State Police responded to an agricultural accident on East Road in Burke, New York.

According to an investigation led by New York State troopers, Mahlon Miller, 45, was towing a hay wagon in reverse with a Kubota ski steer when one-year-old Benjamin M. Miller approached the rear of the vehicle and was struck.

The child was transported to Alice Hyde Memorial Hospital in Malone, New York where he then passed away.

This case remains under investigation by New York State Police.