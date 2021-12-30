ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Quarantine requirements are unchanged in St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence County Health Department confirmed on Thursday that COVID-19 isolations remain required to be ten days in the county.

Officials also reminded residents that if they receive a positive COVID test result, they must isolate regardless of vaccination status. Residents are required to isolate themselves from others immediately for ten days from the positive test or the onset of symptoms.

Additionally, quarantine guidance continues to be for ten days for those who are unvaccinated without symptoms and 14 days for anyone with symptoms, vaccinated or unvaccinated. Those fully vaccinated residents without symptoms do not need to quarantine.

This is amid new guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week which shortened COVID-19 isolations and quarantines.

St. Lawrence County officials said they are now awaiting further guidance from the New York State Department of Health regarding and changes to isolation or quarantine requirements. Information will be released as it is received.

As of December 29, St. Lawrence County had 552 active COVID-19 cases and 11 hospitalizations. Its seven-day positivity rate was also 6.5%.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. It also remains in a State of Emergency.

More information on County-wide isolation and quarantine guidelines can be found on the St. Lawrence County website.