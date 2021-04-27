10 local students awarded scholarships from AmeriCu Credit Union

College graduation debts and money. (QuinceCreative / 254 images / Pixabay)

ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — The AmeriCu Credit Union is continuing a long-standing tradition of awarding scholarships to students in the region.

The Credit Union confirmed on Tuesday that ten $1,000 awards were given to students who are either beginning or continuing college.

“We are proud to continue this tradition that began over 20 years ago,” said AmeriCu Board of Directors Chairman John Stevenson. “AmeriCU’s Scholarship Program recognizes the academic excellence of our student members and the importance of investing in their future and the future of the communities we serve.”

The following local students were recipients of the 2021 AmeriCu Scholarship

  • Dylan Price, Syracuse, attending Onondaga Junior/Senior High School
  • Seth A. Bailey, Manlius, attending Fayetteville-Manlius High School
  • Andrew Fox, Little Falls, attending Little Falls High School
  • Ariana Huhko, Herkimer, attending Herkimer High School
  • Lauren Jedrysik, Whitesboro, Home School
  • Jacqueline Gamelen, Cazenovia, Cazenovia College
  • Jadan Hand, Auburn, Colgate University
  • Sydney I. Havens, Watertown, Oswego State University
  • Ashley G. Hodge, Adams, Texas A&M University
  • David Teska, Baldwinsville, Clarkson University

All 2021 recipients were announced on April 27, 2021.

