10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in St. Lawrence County Wednesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ten new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Wednesday.
There have been 284 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 19 of which are currently active.
Of the 284 positive cases, 261 cases have been released from isolation and none are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
There have been 43,607 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
