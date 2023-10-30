CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ten St. Lawrence County class of 2024 members were named as recipients of the Northern New York Community Foundation Evergreen STEM Scholarship.

Recipients are awarded the scholarship due to their interest and intent to study in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics field. Recipients receive a one-year $3,000 scholarship toward their freshman year of college next fall.

“This scholarship continues to fulfill its objective of supporting and encouraging students who are considering pursuing studies in STEM fields. The impact remains widespread across St. Lawrence County through the 80 students who have received scholarships,” Rande Richardson, Northern New York Community Foundation executive director

The Evergreen STEM scholarship is made possible thanks to the generosity of Charles Owens and his late wife, Higouhi “Hi” Owens. The scholarship is a permanent fund of the Community Foundation and provides $30,000 annually for high school students who live in St. Lawrence County. 80 students have been awarded Evergreen STEM scholarships totaling $240,000 in educational support, since its inception.

2023-2024 Evergreen STEM Scholars:

Stephanie Andreescu, Potsdam Central School, biology;

Rylee C. Balster, Ogdensburg Free Academy, mathematics;

Erica M. Bates, Madrid-Waddington Central School, nursing;

Morgan E. Cole, Colton-Pierrepont Central School, sciences;

Theodore K. Hughes, Potsdam Central School, chemistry &and pre-health;

Austin M. Lacey, Gouverneur Central School, chemistry/biochemistry;

Keegan C.G. McGaheran, Potsdam Central School, veterinary studies;

Hailey Meagher, Harrisville Central School, engineering;

Kaleigh M. Recore, St. Lawrence Central School, medicine; and

Maya W. Thomas, Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton, pre-med.

“It is deeply meaningful to the Owens family and the Community Foundation to see these students progress through their education, with some already actively employed in their chosen endeavors.” Rande Richardson, Northern New York Community Foundation executive director

Recipients recently had a chance to meet and thank Owens and his daughter, Sandy Owens Hosier, at a scholarship recognition and appreciation dinner in Canton; parents, school guidance counselors and several district administrators were also in attendance.

Owens and his wife established the scholarship at the Community Foundation in 2014 with the first scholarships being awarded in 2016 to inspire high school students to focus on post-secondary studies and careers in STEM while encouraging them to pursue employment opportunities in the North Country.

Owens spent his professional life as a pharmacist and later in senior management for Kinney Drugs, retiring in 1994. Hosier is a retired English teacher who spent 33 years teaching in the Port Byron School District.