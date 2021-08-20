100 Jefferson County residents are in mandatory COVID isolation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases were reported in Jefferson County as the North Country closed out Friday.

Jefferson County Public Health released its daily COVID-19 report on Friday which confirmed 19 new cases in the county. This after 547 tests were performed in a 24-hour period.

The new cases brought the total number of active cases to 105. Out of all active cases, five are hospitalized and the rest remain in mandatory isolation. The county’s 14-day positivity rate increased slightly to 2.9%.

The report confirmed 21 new recoveries. No new COVID deaths or cases in assisted living facilities or nursing homes have occurred in the last 24-hours.

Earlier in the day on Friday, Jefferson County Public Health announced that quantifiable traces of COVID-19 detected in all City of Watertown wastewater sources. This was following a wastewater sample test that was collected on August 17.

Local health officials are recommending individuals to follow and practice CDC guidance, which includes COVID-19 vaccination, masking when indoors in public, distancing and disinfecting.

The next daily report from Jefferson County Public Health will be released on Monday, August 23.