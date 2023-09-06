CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 1000 Islands Charity Poker Run has spoken out following a deadly boat crash.

On September 2, a boat crash near Brockville, Ontario killed Gregg Rosen, the co-owner of the Aqua-Mania/ G3 Racing Team.

Rosen was driving his 39-foot catamaran race boat when it hit a wave and cartwheeled. He was 64 years old.

The boat racing icon was one of the top donors of the 1000 Islands Charity Poker Run, which takes place out of Clayton, New York annually.

According to Poker Run Chair Bobby Cantwell, Rosen and the Aqua-Mania/ G3 Race Team supported the event since its inception as sponsors, participants and generous bidders.

“Gregg was always a gentleman. His generosity was unparalleled, he was a friend to many, and he will be greatly missed on both sides of the river,” 1000 Island Charity Poker Run Chair Bobby Cantwell said. “Today our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with his family.”

“Gregg will surely be missed by his family, friends, and the boating community,” Committee Member Renee LaLonder added. “We can take some comfort in knowing he died doing what he loved.”

In 2023, the charity event doubled its proceeds for a record $205,000 gift to Make-A-Wish Central New York.

“The impact of this year’s gift is beyond words and will be measured in the smiles, laughter and hope of critically ill kids whose wishes will be directly supported by this donation,” Make-A-Wish CNY President and CEO Diane Kuppermann expressed.

“The shocking news of Mr. Rosen’s passing sent profound sadness and silence throughout the organization reminding us daily how fragile life truly is,” she added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rosen family and the speedboat family during this difficult time.”

Rosen co-owned the Aquamania G3 Racing team with Rick Merola.

Gregg Rosen is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marla; daughter Samantha; son Cody; daughter Alexis; grandchildren, Hudson and Beau; and siblings, Andrea and Charles.