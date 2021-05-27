1000 Islands Clayton Farmers Market beginning June 3

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — And just like that, another farmers market season has begun.

The Clayton Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that its weekly 1000 Islands Clayton Farmer’s Market will kick-off its 2021 season on Thursday, June 3.

Local and regional vendors attend and sell produce, homemade foods and arts and crafts.

The local market is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Village Park Circle on May Street in the Village of Clayton.

The Clayton Farmer’s Market will be held every Thursday until September 23, 2021.