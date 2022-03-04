CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Boat show season will get an early start along the St. Lawrence River this year.

The Clayton Chamber of Commerce announced on March 4 that the 1000 Islands- Clayton Spring Boat Show will return in April.

The 2022 Boat Show will be held at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena and Town Barn in the Village of Clayton and will feature a wide variety of boats.

This includes runabouts, fishing boats, pontoons, personal watercraft, docks, lifts, marine insurance and more. Dozens of vendors from across the region will be in attendance.

Accompanying the show, a boater’s safety course will be held across the street from the arena at the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department. This includes a course for adults on personal watercraft.

Family rates are also available. Interested participants must register by April 1 at noon. The course will be held on April 2 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The 1000 Islands- Clayton Spring Boat Show will kick-off at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 1, continue on April 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and host its final day on April 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.