1000 Islands Concours d’Elegance returning to Antique Boat Museum

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Returning to the 1000 Islands this summer is an event that will showcase antique and classic cars.

The Antique Boat Museum located in Clayton, New York, has announced that the annual 1000 Islands Concours d’Elegance will once again return on June 26, 2021.

This event is returning to the streets of Clayton for the tenth year, but will be modified in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ABM, this year’s show will feature Sunbeams and Triumphs, approximately 50 antique and classic cars, antique boats and a vote for favorites in ten different categories.

Event-goers will also have the opportunity to tour George Boldt’s 1903 Houseboat, La Duchesse, and ride Miss Thousand III with purchased tickets. Regular admission will be required for visitors to attend the event.

Additionally, the 1000 Islands Concours d’Elegance still has room for vehicles. Those interested in showcasing a vehicle can register for a $25 fee. Exhibitors will be able to participate in a drive ending at a private residence following the People’s Choice Awards Ceremony.

Online registration and a downloadable registration form for the 1000 Islands Concours d’Elegance are available on the ABM’s website.