1000 Islands Land Trust, Coyote Moon Vineyard release red wine to celebrate agricultural heritage

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Thousand Islands Land Trust and Coyote Moon Vineyards have launched a new wine in honor of local agricultural heritage.

TILT and Coyote Moon have officially announced their “Zenda Farms Red Wine.” The wine is directly named after Zenda Farms Preserve, managed by the Land Trust and located in Clayton.

Recently, Coyote Moons Vineyards helped to plant two acres of grapes at Zenda Farms, which will eventually produce Zenda Farms Red and Zenda Farms White wines.

The partnership and sales from the products will directly fund the environmental education program at Zenda Farms, and as stated by TILT, “support land conservation, sustainable agriculture, and environmental education in the Thousand Islands region.”

According to TILT, Znda Farms Preserve is currently working to becoming a sustainable agriculture model and an environmental education center.

