1000 Islands Poker Run called off for 2021

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An annual event that brings boaters to the “freshwater capital of the world” has been officially been called off.

The 1000 Islands International Charity Poker Run Board of Directors officially announced that the 4th Annual Charity Poker Run has been cancelled for 2021. This event was previously scheduled for July 15 through July 18, 2021.

According to the Board, the event was cancelled due to current travel restrictions along the U.S.-Canada border and New York State guidelines.

Additionally, a portion of the run takes place in Canadian waters, which would have been prohibited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Organizers stated, “this was a very difficult decision to make, and we are already looking forward to next year and bringing everyone back from all over to gather together and enjoy the beautiful River and 1000 Islands.”

The 2022 race has been scheduled for July 14 through July 16 in Clayton, New York.