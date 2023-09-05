BROCKVILLE, ONTARIO (WWTI) — A boat racing icon has died.

Gregg Rosen, president of Kimco Steel in Kingston, Ontario and co-owner of the Aqua-Mania G3 Offshore Race Team died on September 2. He was 64 years old.

Rosen died in a boating crash near the Brockville Narrows on the St. Lawrence River, according to Poker Runs America. Rosen was running his 39-foot catamaran race boat with two 450 outboard engines, when it hit a wave and cartwheeled.

Ontario Provencial Police confirmed the accident Saturday morning and said one victim, Rosen, died in the crash, and a passenger was seriously injured.

OPP did not release identities of the victim or passenger, but sources quickly identified the “go-fast” racing lefend.

Rosen is well-known in the 1000 Islands boating region. Speed on the Water said that Rosen was the largest financial supporter of the 1000 Islands Charity Poker Run in Clayton.

The Poker Run posted the following statement on social media following the crash:

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness to share this news. Gregg was a supporter of our poker run from the start and has continued his support through all the years of our event. There is no doubt his support would’ve continued into the future. He will surely be missed for his kind heart and great spirit. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gregg’s family and friends

He co-owned the Aquamania G3 Racing team with Rick Merola.

Rosen is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marla; daughter Samantha; son Cody; daughter Alexis; grandchildren, Hudson and Beau; and siblings, Andrea and Charles.

Funeral services for Rosen will be held on September 5 at 10 a.m. at the Beth Israel Synogogue in Kingston, Ontario. Prayer services will be held on September 6 and September 7 starting at 3 p.m. and on September 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked charitable donations to be made in Rosen’s honor to University Hospitals Kingston Health Sciences Foundation.