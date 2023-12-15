ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tourism operators were pleased with the 2023 season.

Responding to an annual survey by the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council, 78 percent of New York and Ontario tourism operators reported being pleased or satisfied with 2023 travel business, while about one in five reported disappointment.

This is the first time in seven years that the industry hasn’t be reeling – or recovering – from a major setback. Satisfaction rates were down in 2017 and 2019 due to high water levels and up in 2018 when the lake and river were more stable. 2020 brought record low reporting and then we saw spikes in satisfaction once government restrictions were lifted across 2021 and 2022. This year, 2023, is the first since 2016 without a major swing. Corey Fram, Director at 1000 Islands International Tourism Council

Optimism reigned, with about two-thirds of respondents expecting that tourism will improve during the next five years. Factors such as marketing of the region and summer weather got the most favorable reviews while negative feelings were most reserved for general economic conditions and gas prices.

The survey includes questions that have been asked in a similar manner for more than 20 years. While it does not represent a scientific sample, it illustrates trends across a variety of tourism segments including attractions, lodging, marinas and others. For 2023, responses were received from 110 operators in New York and Ontario. A full copy of the summary review and results can be viewed on the Council’s Industry website at www.ticouncil.com alongside results from previous years and other studies.