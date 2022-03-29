WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson Economic Development Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation has awarded $10,000 in grant funding to support a pair of community projects aimed at strengthening local tourist destinations.

A $5,000 award to the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association will support a feasibility study to examine the potential for community enhancements in arts and culture, specifically, the development of the Mark Hopkins Inn site for a performing arts venue. The arts association is collaborating with a seasonal resident and longtime professional affiliated with performing arts in Central New York to determine the feasibility of this infrastructure project.

The association is also working with the Town of Henderson and the Henderson Business & Community Council to create a performing arts tourist destination that could strengthen economic development in Southern Jefferson County’s Six Town region.

A $5,000 grant was awarded to WatertownFirst to collaborate with local media and downtown businesses to develop a marketing campaign and targeted outreach to build awareness of the local economy. Efforts are designed to attract tourism and revitalize activity in Watertown’s downtown district. Funding will enable a media campaign and the purchase of “shop local” tote bags for consumers.

Watertown First was established 2014 to draw attention to the “shop local” movement in downtown Watertown. The organization helps organize and produce an annual holiday market and downtown block parties.

“This funding opportunity is a meaningful way to help link the nonprofit sector with economic development in our region,” said Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director. “There are myriad ways nonprofits make a direct impact on the strength and quality of life in Jefferson County. We will continue to encourage local organizations to explore how their programs, projects, and initiatives correlate to economic growth across the county in the short and long term.”

The Jefferson Economic Development Fund was established at the Community Foundation to support programs, projects and efforts that help stimulate economic development and promote general welfare in Jefferson County. The fund was originally created and administered by the Jefferson County Chambers of Commerce in 1958. A group of regional business leaders created the nonprofit entity to help encourage economic development and growth. The Community Foundation now stewards the charitable fund.

The Foundation encourages Jefferson County nonprofits each year to consider this funding opportunity if your organization’s mission and work may include, but is not limited to: Workforce development, initiatives that aim to improve the general health and economic well-being of residents, strengthening access to arts, culture, educational experiences, social impact, community leadership and more.

This year, the application for the Jefferson Economic Development Fund will become available in late spring with grant awards determined in early fall. Contact the Community Foundation, 315-782-7110, or visit the Northern New York Community Foundation website to learn more about eligibility and details of the fund.