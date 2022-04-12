NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Arts Council is distributing $100,000 in federal funding to arts organizations and artists throughout the North Country.

According to a press release from SLC Arts, nonprofit organizations, units of state, local or tribal government, and nonprofit institutions of higher education will be eligible to receive the funding. Individual artists based in St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, and Franklin Counties, as well as the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation will also be able to apply to receive funds.

Individual artists can apply for the $2,500 or $5,000 grant level to cover artist fees, and stipends to support what they need for their programs and activities. This can include presentations, training, research, or the creation of artwork.

Organizations are invited to apply at the $5,000 or $10,000 grant level. Organizations can apply to use the funds for salary support, fees or stipends for artists, facilities costs, such as rent and utilities, costs associated with health and safety supplies, and marketing.

Applications to receive funding are due by Tuesday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m. Those interested can apply online on the North County Arts Recovery Fund website.

SLC Arts will be hosting virtual and live workshops to review guidelines for the funding and answer applicants’ questions. However, those interested in attending must register in advance.

The in-person meetings will be held at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center located at 6 Raymond Street in Potsdam. Those interested in attending virtually can register online to receive more information. The full schedule of meetings is listed below.

Monday, April 18, 10 a.m. – Virtual Meeting

Friday, April 22, 1 p.m. – In-person Meeting

Wednesday, April 27, 11 a.m. – Virtual Meeting

Tuesday, May 3, 6 p.m. – Virtual Meeting

Tuesday, May 10, 11 a.m.- In-person Meeting

Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. – Virtual Meeting

Tuesday, May 17, 1 p.m. – Virtual Meeting

Thursday, May 26, 10 a.m. – Virtual Meeting

Friday, May 27, 1 p.m. – In-person Meeting

The grant funding is provided through the National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan Subgranting for Local Arts Agencies program before it is administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, according to the press release.