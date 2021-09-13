104 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jefferson County over the weekend

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — There were 104 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson County over the weekend.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID update from Jefferson County officials which also confirmed the positivity rate rose to 6.2%. Only nine residents are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Additionally, there are 498 individuals in mandatory quarantine. There remains to be no cases among residents in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. No new deaths were reported on Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 89 Jefferson County residents have died from the virus. There have been 8,263 confirmed cases and 7,818 recoveries.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask wearing indoors or while in public space. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.