107 COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County since Friday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed on Monday, that 107 residents have tested positive for the virus since Friday, February 19.

According the Public Health, 35 of those cases were confirmed on Monday. The 107 new cases brings the total number of COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic to 5,889.

Of the total number of positive cases:

5,253 have been released from isolation

560 are currently active

34 are currently hospitalized

76 residents have died from the virus

As of February 20 there have been 208,270 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.Kinney Drugs weekend COVID-19 vaccine second dose clinics to be held as scheduled

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132