$10K Youth Giving Challenge launched by Northern New York Community Foundation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Northern New York Community Foundation is providing a new opportunities for North Country students to give back.

The Foundation announced the official launch of their Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge, open through the 2020-2021 school year. This year’s round will celebrate the fourth year of the program.

According to NNYCF, the challenge aims to help seventh and eighth graders learn about their communities. Additionally, students will compete for an opportunity to give $500 to a local nonprofit.

All seventh and eighth grade students in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County are eligible for the program, with twenty students being selected. The Foundation expressed that the goal is for students to explore what “makes their community a great place to live.”

Ongoing efforts to create a greater sense of community and civic pride through all generations is vitally important. The North Country has a great tradition of thoughtful citizenship and this is one way we can reinforce its meaning,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “The community the next generation will inherit is something we must continue to work to improve. We hope this program will inspire students to be more intentional about how they can have a voice in shaping that future.”

The Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge has awarded 59 grants totaling $30,000 from 63 students.

Those interested in applying must submit their application to NNYCF by November 20, 2020.

