FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division will host the second annual Ruck for Families food drive at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, November 9.

During the food drive, 10th CAB Soldiers and their families will participate in a 5.5-mile foot march wearing rucksacks full of their donations of food and personal care items. The donations will then be transported by truck to the Lowville food pantry.

The purpose of the food drive is to raise awareness for hunger relief and provide local food pantries with donations prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. The 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade is Lowville’s community relations partner.

This is the second annual Ruck for Families the 10th CAB has hosted. The first event was held on November 17, 2022 and donations were collected and delivered to the Watertown Urban Mission.