10th Combat Aviation Brigade pilots performing fly overs for Army vs. Navy game

(WWTI) – 10th Combat Aviation Brigade pilots are performing fly overs at West Point for the Army vs. Navy game Saturday.
10th Combact Aviation Brigade posted updates regarding the fly overs on their Facebook page. Pilots from 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry are performing the fly overs.
