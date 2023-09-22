FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division will conduct helocast training on the St. Lawrence River near Alexandria Bay beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25.

The Combat Aviation Brigade and participating units have conducted and successfully completed water safety training at Fort Drum leading up to this event.

Helocast training is an airborne technique to allow light infantry units to insert themselves into an area of operation. This is done by jumping directly from the helicopter into the water.

This type of training allows soldiers to build confidence and qualify on mission-essential tasks to maintain unit readiness.