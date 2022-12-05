FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 10th Mountain Division Band is gearing up for its holiday concert series titled “A North Country Christmas Carol: Simple Gifts.”

Set to play at locations across the North Country, the band will perform a 90-minute set with tunes from holiday classics, featuring a variety of genres including traditional orchestra, jazz, rock and roll and barbershop.

According to Band Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Knight, the program plays to the band’s many talents.

“Everyone has a stated musical responsibility,” CW2 Knight said. “But there’s so much more to each of the musicians. They have diverse backgrounds. They play harmonica and they play violin and they sing and they do all of these different things.”

“So, being able to leverage all of that and put it into one concert is really exciting,” he added.

Additionally, area high school students will also join the band in a song, as well as army spouses, retirees and servicemembers from the Army Reserves.

Knight shared that the band can’t wait to bring holiday concerts back to the North Country.

“Talking about simple gifts, it’s really the year to be grateful for so many things,” he said. “Having an actual live performance come back to Watertown is a plus, it’s a value added to the community and we also want to meet new people.”

He said this will enhance the 10th Mountain Division’s connection to the community.

“Our relationship with the North Country is very important to us. It’s coming up on our 38th year of the 10th Mountain being at Fort Drum. So that’s a relationship we take very seriously,” Knight concluded. “It’s just an unbelievable feeling, being able to get out and tell the Army’s story through music.”

Performances of the 10th Mountain Division Band’s “A North Country Christmas Carol: Simple Gifts” are listed below: