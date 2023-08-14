CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – This summer’s final Concert on the Green in Cape Vincent will be the brass quintet and woodwind quintet from the 10th Mountain Division Band from Fort Drum.

Their musical selections range from patriotic standards to covers of current pop hits; the 10th Mountain Division Band takes to the outdoor stage as the final in the Concerts on the Green series on Saturday, August 19 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The free concert takes place on the Cape Vincent village green or the fire hall on Broadway St. if the weather is poor. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music in downtown Cape Vincent.

The 10th Mountain Division Band’s Woodwind Quintet (WWTI/Tom Petronio)

Woodwind Quintet:

Spc. Eric Castrejon on flute;

Sgt. Molly Fisher on oboe;

Sgt. Monica Lueck on clarinet;

Spc. Joseph Ferraro on alto saxophone; and

Staff Sgt. Arthur Lukomyansky on bass clarinet.

The 10th Mountain Division Band’s Brass Quintet (WWTI/Tom Petronio)

Brass Quintet:

Spc. John Miner on trumpet;

Sgt. First Class Tiffany Woods on trumpet;

Staff Sgt. Jared Disbro on horn;

Staff Sgt. Phillip Johnson on euphonium; and

Sgt. Kevin Mitchell on tuba.

The band represents the 10th Mountain Division in Fort Drum and the U.S. Army throughout the North Country with impeccable military bearing, professionalism and high-quality music.

More information is available by phone at 315-654-2413 or on the Cape Vincent Arts Council’s website.