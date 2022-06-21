FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s no doubt that the North Country has a unique connection to the United States Army as it is home to the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.

Now this connection and the history of the nearby arm base is more accessible to the public, as the doors to the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum officially opened Tuesday.

An opening ceremony was held and included Fort Drum leadership, soldiers and their families, community figureheads and Army leaders.

“It’s a pretty phenomenal day for both the North Country and the 10th Mountian Division as we celebrate not only the history of the [Division], which actually didn’t start here at Fort Drum until 1985, but all the things that occurred at Fort Drum prior to that,” 10th Mountain Division Deputy Commanding Officer for Support Matthew Braman shared.

Previously, the museum was located on the military base. But just over six years ago, the decision was made to move the interactive history book to a new location.

10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum director Sepp Scalin said this was the day they’ve all been waiting for.

“So it’s a shared story between the community and the army,” Scanlin explained. “So we’re really proud that we’re able to tell that story in a really meaningful way.”

The museum itself starts with the War of 1812 when soldiers fought in Sackets Harbor, New York. It then moves through the World War I and II eras, the early days of the 10th Mountian Division, wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

It includes current technology and recent events to recognize that the history of the installation is still being written as we speak. Some of the newest artifacts are dated to last fall when the 10th Mountain Division was involved in the evacuation from Afghanistan.

U.S. Army Center of Military History Executive Director Charles Bowery said this is another factor that makes the museum unique.

“A key aspect of the museum’s life is the ability to change its exhibits over time, to change its collections and to keep adding its stories and objects to the past to continue to keep telling that story up until the present,” Bowery said.

But the history of the 10th Mountian Division could not be complete without including stories from local soldiers and veterans.

“You would assume that this is just the story of the 10th Mountain Division, but it’s really the story of the North Country and the things that occurred here before 1985,” Officer Braman said.

“We can use this as a place to tell the stories of the Division’s stories over time, but also to tell the story of the Army’s long involvement in the North Country,” Bowery added. “We’re able to use artifacts and stories to build a better relationship between the Army and society.”

The 10th Mountain Divison and Fort Drum Museum is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.