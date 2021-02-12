10th Mountain Division announces winners of 2021 D-Series winter challenge

Members of the 10th Mountain Division 2021 D-Series winning team, Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, 2021

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Winners have been announced following the conclusion of the 10th Mountain Division’s D-Series Challenge.

The two-day event challenged hundreds of soldiers to complete tasks in intense winter conditions. This included a team rope climb, ahkio sled drag and carry, M4, M249 and M240 weapon stations, employed grenades and a test shoot.

According to the 10th Mountain Division, winners of the 2021 D-Series Challenge were members of HHT 1-89 CAV.

Members of HHT 1-89 CAV, winners of the 2021 D-Series Challenge

Members of the team included SSG Jose Franquez, SSG Adam Cayton, SGT Maxwell Johnson, SGT Alexander Routhier, CPL Dominique Reimprecht, PFC Jake Masters, PFC Anthony Hess, PFC Robert Fuentes, PFC Reece Hart, SFC Tony Giannone, 1LT Jalen Gomez, 1SG Tyson Regier and CPT Johnathan Singleton.

