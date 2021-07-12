10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum to welcome new commander on Monday

Paul Steven Ghiringhelli Sign welcomes motorists entering Fort Drum at the Iraqi Freedom Gate. To avoid rush-hour delays this summer at this gate, installation officials urge commuters to use the Mount Belvedere Gate, accessible from Watertown by Route 283 or from Interstate 81 by Route 342, or the 45th Infantry Division Gate, roughly two miles south of U.S. Route 11 traveling on Route 26 South.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is preparing to welcome a new commander.

The 10th Mountain Division will host a change of command ceremony on July 12 at Fort Drum.

This ceremony will recognize the outgoing Commander Major General Brian J. Mennes and welcome the incoming Commander Brigadier General Milford H. Beagle, Jr.

The ceremony will consist of passing of the unit colors and remarks from both Maj. Gen. Mennes and Brig. Gen. Beagle, Jr.

The Change of Command Ceremony is set to begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021.