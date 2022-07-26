FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Tunes and melodies of the 10th Mountain Division Band will once again be enjoyed off Fort Drum, across the region.

The group of musical soldiers is currently hosting its summer concert series, playing at 11 different locations through the end of August.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Knight is the Commander and Conductor of the 10th Mountain Division Band. He shared that he chose to focus on patriotism for this year’s concert series theme.

“I wanted this to be the theme of this concert series: ‘This is my country,'” CW2 Knight shared. “So we’re ready to get out into the North Country and wave not only the U.S. flag but the 10th Mountain Division Flag and U.S. Army Flag.”

CW2 Knight said is most excited to present 10th Mountain’s Concert Band, which features soloists, singing quartets and a narration of the Division’s story.

He added that he hopes the theme and the excitement of the band will help create connections between soldiers and North community members.

“This is a chance to meet the entire band and we’re going to places that we usually only hit once a year,” CW2 Knight explained. “We’re really excited to get out and spread the music and I think the people of the North Country are ready to hear that as well.”

Performances for each ensemble are listed below:

“Avalanche”

July 14: Trinity Episcopal Church, Watertown, 6:30 p.m.

July 16: Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce, Indian Lake, 7 p.m.

July 24: Cranberry Lake Community Pavilion, Cranberry Lake, 2 p.m.

August 31: Fort Drum Mountian Fest, Division Hill, Fort Drum, 5:30 p.m.

“The Pando Collective”

August 13: Bandstand, Sackets Harbor

August 20: Frink Park, Clayton, 3 p.m.

August 25: Carthage Pavilion, Carthage

“Riva Winds”

July 31. Arrowhead Park, Inlet, 2 p.m.

August 10: Madrid Municipal Park, Madrid, 6 p.m.

August 14: Clayton Opera House, Clayton, 3 p.m.

August 17: Mount Sebattis Pavilion, Long Lake, 7 p.m.

August 21: Sacket’s Harbor Battlefield, Sackets Harbor, 3 p.m.

All 10th Mountain Division Band performances are free and open to the public and appropriate for audiences of all ages.

Additional information about specific events will be posted to the Band’s social media channels.