FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum’s beloved 10th Mountain Division Band is getting ready for its 2022 Summer Concert Series.

This concert series will begin this month in July and continue throughout August at various community venues in the North Country.

The concert series will feature the group’s Rock Band “Avalanche,” Jazz Combo “The Pando Collective,” and Concert Band “Riva Winds.” Performances for each ensemble are listed below:

“Avalanche”

July 14: Trinity Episcopal Church, Watertown, 6:30 p.m.

July 16: Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce, Indian Lake, 7 p.m.

July 24: Cranberry Lake Community Pavilion, Cranberry Lake, 2 p.m.

August 31: Fort Drum Mountian Fest, Division Hill, Fort Drum, 5:30 p.m.

“The Pando Collective”

August 13: Bandstand, Sackets Harbor

August 20: Frink Park, Clayton, 3 p.m.

August 25: Carthage Pavilion, Carthage

“Riva Winds”

July 31. Arrowhead Park, Inlet, 2 p.m.

August 10: Madrid Municipal Park, Madrid, 6 p.m.

August 14: Clayton Opera House, Clayton, 3 p.m.

August 17: Mount Sebattis Pavilion, Long Lake, 7 p.m.

August 21: Sacket’s Harbor Battlefield, Sackets Harbor, 3 p.m.

All 10th Mountain Division Band performances are free and open to the public and appropriate for audiences of all ages.

Additional information about specific events will be posted to the Band’s social media channels.