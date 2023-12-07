FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — ‘Tis the season for holiday music.

The 10th Mountain Division’s Band is prepped for its annual holiday concert series titled “A North Country Carol.”

During the second weekend of December, the band will perform at venues across the North Country.

This year, the concert will tell the story of a soldier’s career, which Band Commander CW4 Daniel Parker hoped would resonate with their audiences.

“We use different songs to get different effects and to tell that tell that story, CW4 Parker explained. “I think it’ll be something that soldiers who are currently serving and veterans who have served, they can relate to. Then also those who have never served will give them a better understanding of what our experiences are as soldiers and what our families sacrifice.”

This is CW4 Parker’s first concert series since he returned to Fort Drum last summer. He previously commanded the band before the pandemic.

He said he is excited to return to stages in the Fort Drum area.

“The North Country is a wonderful community,” he expressed. “We’ve always had such wonderful support and it’s exciting to share that with the communities that we serve and that serve us.”

However, the 10th Mountain Division Band has split up for the upcoming concert series. Half of the band will perform on stage, while the other will “carol” in nearby communities.

The “carolers” will play at various locations throughout December.

“So they’re just popping into places, playing a few carols,” CW4 Parker said. “It’s for us to be able to come to you and say thank you for what you do, thank you for your support to the North Country and for your support to the military, you know, can we play a couple of carols for you and brighten your season?”

The band hopes that they can give the gift of music to the North Country, on and off the stage.

Performances of A North Country Carol are free and open to the public. Listed below are scheduled dates and times: