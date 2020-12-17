10th Mountain Division Band presents “A North Country Carol: Postcards from Home” December 18 on ABC50

(WWTI) Tune into ABC50 on Friday, December 18 at 8pm for “A North Country Carol: Postcards from Home,” a presentation by the 10th Mountain Division Band.
