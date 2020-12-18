10th Mountain Division Band presents “A North Country Carol: Postcards from Home” tonight on ABC50

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) -- For the first time in years, you can order Girl Scout cookies before the Christmas holiday.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways have announced that their annual 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program is set to begin on Saturday, December 19, 2020. The Girl Scout Council stated that this decision was made to allow for additional time to collect orders and focus on the troops personalized Digital Cookie online ordering platform.