ERBIL, IRAQ (WWTI) — 10th Mountain Division soldiers have begun their mission in Iraq.

On August 15, the 10th Mountain Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team replaced service members from the Ohio Army National Guard in support of Combined Joint Task Force- Operations Inherent Resolve, according to a press release from the CJTF-OIR Public Affairs.

The official transfer of authority was marked by a ceremony at Erbil Air Base in Iraq.

The Department of Defense refers to this type of replacement as a relief in place. Public Affairs said that these operations are standard, routine and conducted in a planned, deliberate manner.

During a relief in place, movements of troops, vehicles and equipment occur in and out of Iraq.

10th Mountain Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team deployed from Fort Drum in mid-July 2023. Roughly 2,500 soldiers will be on this 10-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

2BCT will mainly serve in Iraq and Syria, which continue to be active combat zones.

The Combined Joint Task-Force-Operation Resolve’s mission is to defeat Daesh, which is a terrorist threat in this area of the Middle East.