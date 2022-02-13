FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Commander Major General Milford H. Beagle shared a tweet on Sunday celebrating an important anniversary for the 10th Mountain Division.

Exactly 37 years ago the modern 10th Mountain Division was reactivated at Fort Drum, New York, on February 13 in 1985. It was reactivated as one of the U.S. Army’s new “light infantry” divisions under the command of Brig. Gen. William S. Carpenter.

The division was designed to meet a wide range of worldwide missions, adding a new dimension to the strategic mobility of the U.S. Armed Forces. The division’s rapid mobility allowed troops to arrive in a crisis area before conflicts began and demonstrated the United States’ ability to resolve issues.

On Sunday Beagle applauded the Division’s history and growth since it was reactivated decades ago. He specifically pointed out that since its reactivation, the 10th Mountain Division has become the most deployed Army division in the military.

Beagle also recognized those who have served at Fort Drum by tweeting, “Thank you past, those we’ve lost, present and future Mountain Warriors.”

