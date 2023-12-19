FORT DRUM, N.Y (WWTI) – Fort Drum’s command team uncased its colors over the weekend.

Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobar, 10th Mountain Division (LI) senior enlisted adviser, uncased the 10th Mountain Division colors on Sunday, December 17, in Memorial Park on Fort Drum following the Alpine Warriors’ return from a nine-month deployment to Eastern Europe.

The uncasing ceremony takes place upon the command team’s return and symbolizes the completion of the unit’s mission. The Soldiers of Task Force Mountain were deployed as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, supporting and strengthening NATO allies.

The 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers who returned home on Thursday, Dec. 14, were greeted at the Darby Rapid Deployment Facility on Fort Drum by Col. Victor Satterlund, 10th Mountain Division (LI) chief of staff, and reunited with their friends and family members at Magrath Sports Complex.