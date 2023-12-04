FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 10th Mountain Division Artillery and 3rd Battalion 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team will conduct a live artillery qualification exercise at Fort Drum and Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont beginning Monday Dec. 4 to Wednesday Dec. 6.

Due to the large number of artillery assets and support required, increased activity and noise levels within the training area are expected.

The training consists of live fire gunnery qualification and sling load training with the M119A3 Howitzer. The sling load operations will occur at a designated training site on Fort Drum and the M119A3 Howitzer will be transported by a Chinook helicopter to the Ethan Allen Firing Range.

The sling loading of artillery assets is a required training task of artillery units. Sling loading is the rapid movement of equipment by helicopter, from one location to another, using specially designed equipment. This allows units to move equipment over terrain that may be unsuitable for convoys and land movements in a timely manner.

This training exercise increases lethality and enhances the ability of 10th Mountain Division artillery assets to provide accurate and timely fires in a real world alpine operational environment.